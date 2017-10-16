Fifty years of wedded bliss for popular Eastbourne couple

An Eastbourne couple have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this week and revealed the secret to a long and happy marriage is to never go to bed on a row.

Brenda and Colin Tarrant, who have lived at Queen Alexandra Cottage Homes for the last 10 years, first met at a drama club at Hampden Park Village Hall in 1964.

They married at St Mary’s Church in September 1967 and their reception was held at the former Drive Hotel in Old Town.

The couple, who have two daughters, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren, volunteered at a club for disabled people which started their life-long passion for volunteering and helping others.

Colin, now 74, served as a youth leader at Hampden Park, Downs Youth Club and Pevensey Youth Club and was also chairman of Eastbourne Youth Leaders.

He also worked as a caretaker at Parkland School for five years, Ratton for five years and finally site manager at Highfield School for 28 years.

Seventy-four-year-old Brenda, nee Field, was a telephonist at the GPO, worked at Edwards Instruments in Hampden Park, Rannies and Sussex Downs College.

She was also a keen sportswoman playing stoolball, hockey, table tennis and a player in the 1st Eastbourne netball team.

The couple became touring caravanners and have belonged to the Camping and Caravanning Club since 1980. They have also been on the committee of the club for 28 years and received the highest certificate of honour for services to the club.

Colin also served as chairman of the Friends of QACH for nine years and with Brenda helped raise thousands of pounds for the complex for the elderly.

The couple celebrated with family and friends at a surprise party at the Saffrons organised by their two daughters Julie and Wendy.

Among the surprise guests were their bridesmaids and nieces Rosalind Rixon and Jane Mintern, who flew in from Australia and Canada respectively, and Eastbourne accountant Sally Gausden.

A cream tea was also held at QACH.

Asked what the secret was to a long and happy marriage, Colin said, “Just smile and say, ‘yes dear’ to everything. And never go to bed on a row.”