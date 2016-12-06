Festive treats for your home

Your home may also need a little attention over Christmas, with that in mind Melanie Adams, retail development manager at Brewers Home gives some tips on creating your perfect Christmas space.

“Christmas colour schemes are timeless; the same shades and matching hues are welcomed back year upon year,” she says. “Colours such as red and green, alongside metallics such as gold and silver are the most popular, naturally instilling and reflecting that festive feeling.

“For a more contemporary look, silver and gold are ideal for decorating the home, bringing a bit more of a modern luxurious feel to your space.”

Furniture

“Create a space that makes your guests feel as comfortable as possible,” she says. “Providing ample seating for guests is important at this time of year, with Christmas very much the time for gathering the people you love together.

“A corner sofa is a great way to create plenty of seating space for your guests. Our Heyworth corner sofas can seat four or more people and fit snuggly into any living space, framing the room for social occasions, such as Christmas parties.”

“Our Clement extending dining table can seat up to six people comfortably, which provides a good amount of room for a Christmas dinner,” explains Melanie. “Plus, when the guests aren’t filling the house, you can hide the extra table space away, creating more room if you need it.”

Make an impact

“Make use of the features in your home, such as stair bannisters, alcoves, window ledges, doorways or fireplaces by creating fantastic displays to bring out your home’s natural character,” Melanie enthuses. “Christmas is the perfect time to get creative with decorations so no need to hold back! Big, elaborate displays are the ideal way to give your home the ‘WOW’ factor this Christmas.”

Dressing the room

“For a more traditional look, the use of natural textures and raw materials, such as wood combined with candles creates a cosy and warm atmosphere” she says.

“Scented candles in particular combine a warming ambience with a pleasant aroma.

“For a contemporary Christmas, light fresh colours such as silver and gold, the use of glitter and sparkle, alongside materials like glass create a more party-like atmosphere that lasts right through to the New Year.”

“The copper trend has made waves in interiors this year, and Christmas is no exception” she explains. “The use of copper, especially when it comes to accessories such as lighting, or subtle hints on wall coverings or furniture, adds a cosy feel to both the contemporary and traditional Christmas scheme.”

