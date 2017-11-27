Appeal to bring Beachy Head slides home to Sussex

An appeal is underway to bring some rare slides depicting the construction of Beachy Head Lighthouse back to Sussex.

The unique collection of slides is due to go under the hammer at an auction house in Penzance on Thursday (November 30).

The slides – showing the construction of the iconic landmark during the years of 1900-1902 – have a guide price of between £3,000 and £5,000 with bidding set to start at £1,500.

Historians are hoping they may be purchased by The Keep in Brighton, the home of the East Sussex Records Office, and are asking people to donate to an appeal to help fund the purchase.

Anyone wishing to contribute towards the purchase of the slides of the construction of Beachy Head Lighthouse for the East Sussex archives then donate to the Friends of The Keep at www.fotka.org.uk

According to the auction there are 71 numbered and annotated slides housed in two fitted wooden cases.

Case one contains 45 slides showing almost all stages of construction from the ‘Bottom Anchorage commencement’ up to the installation of the lantern.

An auction house spokesperson said, “There are many unposed images of the workforce going about all aspects of the build. Views taken from the top of the cliffs, in the cable car, down on the sea stage beside the lighthouse and on site, within the foundations.

“The second case continues the series, showing the final stages - ‘The erection of the lantern roof’ and even the tidy-up: ‘dismantling of the sea stage’.

“There is also a charming image of the engineer’s dog. In addition to the construction slides, the second box also contains 11 distinctly posed images of the new lighthouse’s uniformed keepers, inside and outside their new home, also interior views of oil tanks, the lanterns, revolving gear etc.

“It is most likely these uniquely rare images were taken by one of the engineers working on the construction of the lighthouse.”